MeT forecasts evening showers in J&K today

Srinagar, July 6: The weather department has forecast “brief spell” of rain and thunderstorm at some places during late afternoon or evening on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm is expected at scattered places on July 7,” said a meteorological department official, as reported by GNS.

On July 8-9, he said, intermittent light to moderate rain was likely at many places of J&K. “Some places in plains of Jammu region may receive moderate to heavy rain during morning hours.”

Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 17.8°C against 17.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 16.0°C against 17.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 12.8°C against 11.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.0°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.