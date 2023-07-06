MeT forecasts evening showers in J&K today

Srinagar, July 6: The weather department has forecast “brief spell” of rain and thunderstorm at some places during late afternoon or evening on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm is expected at scattered places on July 7,” said a meteorological department official, as reported by GNS.
On July 8-9, he said, intermittent light to moderate rain was likely at many places of J&K. “Some places in plains of Jammu region may receive moderate to heavy rain during morning hours.”
Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 17.8°C against 17.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the summer capital.
Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 16.0°C against 17.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.
Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 12.8°C against 11.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.0°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 15.6°C against 15.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.1°C for the north Kashmir area.
Kokernag recorded a low of 15.6°C against 16.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the place, the officials said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 10.8°C against 9.4°C on previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 24.5°C against 22.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 16.1°C (1.0°C below normal), Batote 17.2°C (0.5°C below normal), Katra 22.6°C(above normal by 0.5°C) and Bhaderwah 17.0° (0.8°C below normal), the official added.