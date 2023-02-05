MeT forecasts ‘fairly widespread’ light snowfall on Feb 6

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus o.4°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 5.4°C against minus 0.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.0°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6.4°C against minus 5.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 2.9°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 4.9°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 8.3°C against 8.9°C °C on the previous night. It was 1.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 2.2°C (above normal by 1.2°C), Batote 3.8°C (above normal by 1.6°C), Katra 9.1°C (1.7°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 2.2°C (2.5°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 10.8°C and minus 15.4°C respectively, the official said. While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 has ended, Kashmir is under the grip of a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’. It will be followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.