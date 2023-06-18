MeT forecasts hot, dry weather as temperature rises in J&K

Srinagar, June 18: Amid forecast for hot and dry weather till June 23, night temperatures saw a rise at most places settling above normal across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that mainly dry weather was expected even though possibility of “brief spell of shower and thunderstorm mainly towards late afternoon or evening cannot be ruled out”. “Hot and dry weather likely to continue with maximum temperature over plains of Jammu likely to range between 38-40°C,” he said.

Regarding outlook during June 24-26, he said, “As of now, there is likelihood of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at scattered to fairly widespread places.”

However, he said, overall ‘no’ forecast of any major rainfall this week.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 17.0°C against 16.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 13.6°C against 13.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.