MeT forecasts hot, humid weather in Jammu and Kashmir today

Srinagar, July 2: Weather department here on Sunday forecast mainly clear, hot and humid weather in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, an official of the meteorological department quoted by GNS said that a “brief spell of showers may occur in some areas towards late afternoon and evening”.

“Today's maximum temperature in Jammu and Srinagar is expected to remain around 35°C and 30°C respectively.”

Regarding July 3 and 4, he said, “same weather as today” was expected.

From July 5 evening to July 7, he said, intermittent light to moderate rain at many places of Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 18.3°C against 16.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 16.4°C against 14.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.