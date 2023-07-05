MeT forecasts intermittent rain as night temperatures fluctuate in J&K

Srinagar, July 5: Amid forecast for intermittent light to moderate rain and thunderstorm at many places, night temperature recorded drop at some areas in Jammu and Kashmir and increase at others on Wednesday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that there was possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain and thunderstorm at many places during next 24 hours. Intermittent light to moderate rain was expected at many places of J&K from July 6-8, he said. “Some places in plains of Jammu region may receive moderate to heavy spells during morning hours,” he added.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 17.3°C against 17.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 17.0°C against 17.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 11.6°C against 10.3°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.8°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.