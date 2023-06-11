MeT forecasts light rain from June 13 in J&K

Srinagar, June 11: The weather department here on Sunday forecast intermittent light rain at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir from June 13 to 17.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported mainly dry weather forecast till June 12. However, he said, a brief spell of shower and thunderstorm mainly towards evening can't be ruled out, although chances are less (20-30%).

“Overall there is no forecast of any major rainfall in J&K this week,” he added.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 16.6°C against 16.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.3°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 14.8°C against 13.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.3°C against 7.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.