MeT forecasts light rainfall in Kashmir today

He said a Western Disturbance (WD) was most likely to cause scattered to widespread moderate rain and snow during May 3-5. “The forecast is being monitored closely, as it may changes as the day comes nearer.” The official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 12.5°C against 12.2°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.2°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 11.4°C against 9.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.6°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.