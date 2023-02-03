MeT forecasts light snowfall in Kashmir in next 24 hours

Srinagar, Feb 3: The weather department here on Friday said that there was a possibility of light snowfall at scattered places of Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that mainly dry weather was expected thereafter for two weeks.

Meanwhile, he said, the mercury witnessed a slight drop at most places as sub-zero temperature was also recorded in Srinagar that saw a low of minus 0.6 against 0.4°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 0.1°C for the summer capital.