MeT forecasts mainly dry weather in J&K

Srinagar, June 8: The meteorological department on Thursday forecasted mainly dry weather with lesser possibility of evening showers or thunderstorms in Jammu and Kashmir till June 12.

“Mainly dry weather is expected but a brief spell of shower/thunderstorm mainly towards evening can't be ruled out, although chances are less (10-20%),” said a meteorological department official, as reported by GNS. He said there would be gradual increase in temperature and warmer days are expected ahead.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 11.2°C against 12.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 10.2°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.8°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 5.0°C against 6.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.