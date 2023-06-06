MeT forecasts mainly dry weather with chances of evening showers in J&K

Srinagar, June 6: The weather department on Tuesday predicted mainly clear weather although “brief spell” of rain, thunder and lightning towards late afternoon and evening has not been ruled out in Jammu and Kashmir. Also, night temperatures recorded an increase at most places and hovered below normal across J&K.

“Weather is going to be mainly dry but a brief spell of rain/thunder/lightning may occur at some places towards late afternoon/evening (30-40% chance),” said a meteorological department, as reported by GNS.

Also, mainly dry with a brief spell of showers and thunderstorm towards evening has been forecast during June 8-12. However, he said, chances of rain and thunderstorm are less (10-20%). “There will be gradual increase in temperature and warmer days ahead,” he added.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 11.2°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 9.2°C against 9.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.8°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.