MeT forecasts rain in plains, snow over upper reaches till April 20 in J&K

Srinagar, April 16: Weather department has forecast light to moderate rain and snowfall (over higher reaches) from April 17-20 with “main activity” on Monday and Tuesday.

“During this wet spell, thunderstorms with strong gusty wind reaching (20-30KMPH) and hailstorm is also possible at some places of Jammu and Kashmir,” a meteorological department official said.

He said there is possibility of temporary disruption of surface transportation especially over hilly and snowbound areas during April 17-18. Besides, he said, there could be water-logging in low lying areas, damage to orchards as well as “abrupt” fall in day temperature by 7-8°C.

Regarding temperature, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.9°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.8°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.