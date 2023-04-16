MeT forecasts rain in plains, snow over upper reaches till April 20 in J&K

Srinagar, April 16: Weather department has forecast light to moderate rain and snowfall (over higher reaches) from April 17-20 with “main activity” on Monday and Tuesday.
“During this wet spell, thunderstorms with strong gusty wind reaching (20-30KMPH) and hailstorm is also possible at some places of Jammu and Kashmir,” a meteorological department official said.
He said there is possibility of temporary disruption of surface transportation especially over hilly and snowbound areas during April 17-18. Besides, he said, there could be water-logging in low lying areas, damage to orchards as well as “abrupt” fall in day temperature by 7-8°C.
Regarding temperature, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.9°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal for the summer capital.
Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.8°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 5.2°C against 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Kokernag recorded a low of 8.6°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the place, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.8°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 10.2°C against 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.
Jammu recorded a low of 26.0°C against 21.2°C on the previous night. It was 6.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 9.7°C (above normal by 1.3°C), Batote 14.0°C (above normal by 2.6°C), Katra 19.0°C (1.9°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 9.1°C (1.9°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 1.6°C and 6.1°C respectively, he said.