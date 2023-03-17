MeT forecasts rain in plains, snowfall on upper reaches in J&K

Srinagar, March 17: Weather department on Friday forecast rain and thunderstorm at scattered places in plains and snowfall over upper reaches of J&K in next 24 hours.

“Intermittent rain and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds at scattered places is expected whereas snowfall is likely over higher reaches from March 18-20,” a meteorological department official said, asreported by GNS. "There is no forecast of any heavy rain and snow during the time.”

He said farmers are again urged to postpone spraying of orchards during the period.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.6°C against 5.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.5°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.