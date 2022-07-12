MeT forecasts scattered light rains in J&K

Srinagar, July 12: Weatherman on Tuesday forecast scattered light rains and thundershowers in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.
News agency GNS quoted a meteorological department official saying that there was a possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/thundershowers for on July 13 and 14.
As per the official Srinagar recorded a low of 18.7°C against 20.8°C on the previous night. However, he said, the temperature was 0.6°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital. World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 10.5°C against 12.0°C and it was 1.3°C below normal for the place. Kupwara town saw a low of 17.1°C against 19.2°C on previous night and it was 0.5°C above usual for this time of the season, the official said.
Jammu recorded a low of 26.9°C, 2.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 18.0°C, Batote 19.3°C, Katra 24.6°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 20.3°C, the official said.