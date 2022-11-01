Met forecasts wet weather as rains lash Kashmir plains

Srinagar, Nov 1: Rains lashed plains while snowfall was recorded over higher reaches of Kashmir Valley on Tuesday as the meteorological (Met) department predicted more wet weather in the coming days.
Quoting a MeT official, news agency GNS reported that weather will be generally cloudy today.
"There is a possibility of light to moderate rains and snowfall (1-2 inches over middle and higher reaches). No snow in the plains,” the MeT official said.
From November 02 to 04, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected. “Light rain or snow may occur at isolated places, although chances are less.”
From November 05 to 08, the weather is expected to be cloudy with scattered light to moderate rains and snowfall over middle and higher reaches. “There is no forecast of heavy snowfall. (forecast confidence upto75%),” he said.
He said snowfall and low temperature during the day may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zoji La, Sinthan top, Mughal road etc. from November 5-7.
While light snowfall was reported on higher reaches, Srinagar received 1.8mm of rainfall overnight till 0830 hours today. Pahalgam received 0.5mm, Kupwara 0.2mm and Gulmarg 0.8mm rains, the Met official said. He said there was no rainfall in Jammu region and Kokernag in southern Kashmir.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 6.0°C against minus 1.1°C on the previous night and it was 6.3°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 7.6°C against 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 0°C against 2.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 6.4°C against 3.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 4.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 18.3°C against 16.8°C on the previous night. It was 2.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 7.6°C (above normal by 2.7°C), Batote 11.2°C (3.3°C above normal), Katra 16.0°C (above normal by 2.9°C) and Bhadarwah 8.9°C (above normal by 4.3°C).