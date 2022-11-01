Met forecasts wet weather as rains lash Kashmir plains

Srinagar, Nov 1: Rains lashed plains while snowfall was recorded over higher reaches of Kashmir Valley on Tuesday as the meteorological (Met) department predicted more wet weather in the coming days.

Quoting a MeT official, news agency GNS reported that weather will be generally cloudy today.

"There is a possibility of light to moderate rains and snowfall (1-2 inches over middle and higher reaches). No snow in the plains,” the MeT official said.