MeT forecasts widespread rains from May 23-25 in Jammu and Kashmir

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.7°C against 9.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.6°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.6°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.6°C against 2.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.