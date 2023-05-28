MeT forecasts widespread rains from tomorrow, night temp stays below normal in J&K

Srinagar, May 28: The weather office on Sunday forecasted widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorm on May 30 and 3 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting a meteorological department official here, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 8.9°C against 9.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.6°C against 7.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 4.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 2.6°C against 2.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.