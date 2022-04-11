Met predicts 3-day rain spell in Jammu and Kashmir from Tuesday

"As of now, a feeble Western Disturbance is most likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from April 12 (afternoon) to April 14 (forenoon)," the Department said in its advisory.

"Under the influence of this system, light to moderate rain with thunder and gusty winds most likely to occur during night of April 12 (night) to April 13 (forenoon) over scattered to fairly widespread places and thereafter light rain over isolated places likely to occur till April 14 (Forenoon).