MeT issues advisory amid rain, snow forecast in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 3: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Monday issued an advisory in view of a forecast for moderate to heavy snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from January 3 late night till January 9 forenoon.
As per a communique by the IMD office Srinagar to Divisional Commissioners Kashmir and Jammu, two Successive Western Disturbances most likely to affect Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and adjoining areas from 3rd January (late night) to 9th January (forenoon), 2022.
Under the influence of these weather systems, widespread moderate rain and snow is expected in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions with light rain/snow expected to commence at a few places of Kashmir from 3rd January evening and thereafter increase in its intensity & distribution is likely.
The main activity of this system will be occurrence of moderate to heavy rain/snow, most likely during 5th and 8th January and gradual decrease thereafter the IMD said.
It said the system is likely to cause heavy rain and snow mainly in Pirpanjal Range of Jammu Division (from Bhadcrwah to Banihal), upper reaches of Kashmir (Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla and Kupwara , and Drass subdivision in Ladakh.
Due to the impending wet weather conditions, there may be disruption of surface and air transport including Jammu- Srinagar Highway, Srinagar-Leh Highway (Zojila Pass), Leh-Manali, Mughal Road, and Sadhna pass even as there are chances of snow avalanches and landslides in vulnerable areas besides disruption of power supply in hilly areas.
There may water logging in low lying areas besides further dip in day temperatures, the IMD Srinagar said.
“People in snow bound areas are to avoid venturing into sloppy areas during heavy snow. People are also advised to maintain proper ventilation.”