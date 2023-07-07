MeT issues advisory for 'widespread moderate to heavy' rains in J&K

Srinagar, July 7: The weather department here on Friday issued advisory for widespread moderate to heavy rain with thundershower and lightning till July 9.

“Under the influence of monsoon winds and western disturbance, widespread moderate to heavy rain with thundershower/lightning is expected in Jammu & Kashmir during 7- 9th July with main activity on July 8-9th,” Director MeT Sonam Lotus said in an advisory to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, as reported by GNS.

“Some places in Jammu Division very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain whereas heavy rain is also likely at some places of Kashmir Division during the period and decrease thereafter gradually,” the advisory read.

Regarding probable impacts, he said, the weather system was likely to affect ongoing Sri Amarnathji Yatra and that there could be sharp rise in water levels of rivers, local Nallahs leading to flash floods, water logging; may cause landslides, shooting stones and mudslides at vulnerable places and may lead to disruption of surface transportation mainly on Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Zojila Pass, and other major hilly roads. The advisory also cautioned that there could be sharp Dip in day temperature. Earlier in the day, the weather department had forecast rains and thunderstorm but ruled out possibility of major rainfall.