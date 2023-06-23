MeT issues yellow warning for ‘isolated heatwave’ in Kashmir

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.6°C against 11.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 17.8°C against 17.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.7°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 19.3°C against 17.7°C on the previous night and it was 5.2°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 15.4°C against 13.5°C on previous night and it was above normal by 5.2°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 31.2°C against 27.8°C on the previous night and it was 5.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 21.1°C (6.0°C above normal), Batote 22.4°C (5.2°C above normal), Katra 27.0°C (5.0°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 20.8°C (above normal by 5.9°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 8.8°C and 16.5°C respectively, he said.