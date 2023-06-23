MeT issues yellow warning for ‘isolated heatwave’ in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 23: The Weather Department issued a yellow warning ('be aware') for isolated heatwave' in Kashmir Valley today.
Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that while dry weather was expected, there is a possibility of isolated (1-25% chances) of rainfall during these days. “Scattered to fairly widespread light rain and thunderstorm” has been forecast in Jammu and Kashmir from June 25 to 29.
Regarding the minimum temperature on Friday, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 21.0°C against 20.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 5.2°C for the summer capital.
Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 19.0°C against 17.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.
Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.6°C against 11.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 17.8°C against 17.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.7°C for the north Kashmir area.
Kokernag recorded a low of 19.3°C against 17.7°C on the previous night and it was 5.2°C above normal for the place, the officials said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 15.4°C against 13.5°C on previous night and it was above normal by 5.2°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 31.2°C against 27.8°C on the previous night and it was 5.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 21.1°C (6.0°C above normal), Batote 22.4°C (5.2°C above normal), Katra 27.0°C (5.0°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 20.8°C (above normal by 5.9°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 8.8°C and 16.5°C respectively, he said.