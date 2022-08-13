MeT predicts 3-day rain spell in J&K from Monday

Srinagar, Aug 13: The Meteorological (MeT) Department Saturday predicted rains from Monday for three days in Jammu and Kashmir that recorded above-normal minimum temperatures on Friday night.
“A brief spell of rain might occur at isolated places during the next 24 hours,” MeT officials said.
They said that from Monday, they expect a spell of rain for three days across J&K, with more intensity in the Jammu region.
MeT officials said that Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded a low of 18.9 degrees Celsius against 19.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.6 degrees Celsius above normal.
The officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of 16.6 degrees Celsius against 19.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
The officials said that in Pahalgam, the famed south Kashmir resort, the mercury settled at 12.2 degrees Celsius against 16.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.8 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of 17 degrees Celsius against 17.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
The officials said that the Gulmarg Ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius against 12 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Kupwara town saw a low of 15.8 degrees Celsius against 16.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
The officials said that the winter capital, Jammu recorded a low of 26.7 degrees Celsius against 24.1 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.6 degrees Celsius above normal.