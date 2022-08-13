MeT predicts 3-day rain spell in J&K from Monday

They said that from Monday, they expect a spell of rain for three days across J&K, with more intensity in the Jammu region.

MeT officials said that Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded a low of 18.9 degrees Celsius against 19.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.6 degrees Celsius above normal.

The officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of 16.6 degrees Celsius against 19.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.1 degrees Celsius above normal.