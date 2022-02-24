Kashmir
MET predicts another wet spell in Kashmir from tomorrow
Srinagar Feb 24: Weatherman on Thursday forecast moderate rains and snowfall at scattered places in J&K on Friday and Saturday.
The fresh prediction comes a day after Kashmir received a heavy overnight snowfall.
As predicted by the Srinagar office of the Meteorological Department, rain/snow decreased significantly since last night but weather is overcast in Kashmir, cloudy in Jammu and partly to generally cloudy in Ladakh.
A MET official said that they expect gradual improvement in visibility as the day progresses, adding moderate rain/snow at scattered places of J&K was likely today and tomorrow.
Thereafter, mainly dry weather is likely till ending February, he said.