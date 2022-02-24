Kashmir

MET predicts another wet spell in Kashmir from tomorrow

Thereafter, mainly dry weather is likely till ending February.
The overnight heavy snowfall on Wednesday across Kashmir caused major damage to power transmission infrastructure disrupting power supply to most of the areas in the valley.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Feb 24: Weatherman on Thursday forecast moderate rains and snowfall at scattered places in J&K on Friday and Saturday.

The fresh prediction comes a day after Kashmir received a heavy overnight snowfall.

As predicted by the Srinagar office of the Meteorological Department, rain/snow decreased significantly since last night but weather is overcast in Kashmir, cloudy in Jammu and partly to generally cloudy in Ladakh.

A MET official said that they expect gradual improvement in visibility as the day progresses, adding moderate rain/snow at scattered places of J&K was likely today and tomorrow.

Thereafter, mainly dry weather is likely till ending February, he said.

