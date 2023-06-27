MeT predicts cloudy weather with chances of rain in J&K today

In an update, the MeT said that there will be generally cloudy weather today with intermittent light to moderate rain in J&K towards afternoon/evening (70% chance).

It said that from June 28 to 30, the weather will be partly cloudy with rain likely in the evenings.

"Water Level in rivers & streams/nallas are also expected to rise. All are requested to remain cautious and alert during active phase of Monsoon in J&K, " it said.