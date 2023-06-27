The MeT officials predicted more rainy weather
MeT predicts cloudy weather with chances of rain in J&K today

From June 28 to 30, the weather will be partly cloudy with rain likely in the evenings.

Srinagar, June 27: The meteorological department(MeT) on Tuesday forecast generally cloudy weather with chances of rain at most places of J&K.

In an update, the MeT said that there will be generally cloudy weather today with intermittent light to moderate rain in J&K towards afternoon/evening (70% chance). 

It said that from June 28 to 30, the weather will be partly cloudy with rain likely in the evenings. 

 "Water Level in rivers & streams/nallas are also expected to rise. All are requested to remain cautious and alert during active phase of Monsoon in J&K, " it said.

