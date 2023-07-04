MeT predicts cooler day today, rains till July 8 in J&K

Srinagar, July 4: The weather department on Tuesday predicted a cooler day on Tuesday with possibility of rain at scattered places during next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain at scattered places is expected in Jammu & Kashmir. Today will be a cooler day,” said a meteorological department official as reported by GNS.

He said on July 5, there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain and thunderstorm at many places in J&K.

From July 6-8, he said, intermittent light to moderate rain was expected at many places of J&K. “Some places in plains of Jammu region may receive moderate to heavy spells during morning hours,” he added.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 17.8°C against 19.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 17.8°C against 17.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.