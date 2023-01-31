MeT predicts dry, foggy weather till Feb 4 in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 31: Mainly dry and foggy weather was expected till February 4 and light rain and snowfall thereafter for one week in Jammu and Kashmir, meteorological department (MeT) said on Tuesday.

However, the weather department has ruled out the possibility of any major snowfall in the next ten days.

“From February 1 to 4, mainly dry weather is expected but fog is likely to develop in Jammu & Kashmir (60% chance),” said a MeT official, as reported by GNS.

For the subsequent one week, he said, light rain and snowfall is expected at isolated places.

“There is no major snowfall for the next 10 days,” he said.