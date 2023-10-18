Kashmir

Met predicts dry, warmer days from tomorrow in J&K

Weather to improve today
File Photo Habib Naqash for Greater Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 18: Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that weather will improve gradually Wednesday as the day progresses.

"Foggy in plains of Kashmir valley, other valleys of J&K & partly Cloudy at rest of the places," a statement issued by local weather station reads.

The statement also added: "Gradual lifting of fog as the day progresses."

The weather department spokesperson also said that weather will remain dry from 19th to 21st November and will also record warmer days.

" From 22-23𝙧𝙙, 𝙂𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝘾𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙙𝙮. 𝙇𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙣/𝙎𝙣𝙤𝙬𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙡 (𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨) 𝙡𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙖𝙩 𝙨𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙅&𝙆," statement said.

The statement further said that from 24th to 28th weather will be partly cloudy and there is no prediction of 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙈𝙖𝙟𝙤𝙧 𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙣/𝙎𝙣𝙤𝙬𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙣e𝙭𝙩 10 𝙙𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙅&𝙆 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙇𝙖𝙙𝙖𝙠𝙝.

The weather department has also asked the farmers to resume farming activity as weather is favorable for harvesting and all outdoor activities.

