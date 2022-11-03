MeT predicts dry weather for next 24 hours; widespread rain, snow from Nov 5 to 7

Srinagar, Nov 3: The weather office on Thursday predicted mainly dry weather for the next 24 hours followed by widespread light to moderate rains and snowfall from November 5 to 7 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting an official of Meteorological Department (MeT) , news agency GNS reported that the weather is expected to be mainly dry for next 24 hours although it might be partly cloudy at most of the places.