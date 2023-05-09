MeT predicts dry weather in J&K as night temperatures continue to be below normal

Srinagar, May 9: After days of intermittent rains in plains and light snowfall over upper reaches, the meteorological department here on Tuesday forecast “mainly dry” weather along with rise in day temperature in Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting a MeT official, GNS reported that mainly dry weather is expected in the next 24 hours even though “a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm in the late afternoon or evening can't be ruled out at some places".

From May 10-12, he said, the weather is likely to be mainly dry. “There will be rise in temperature and warmer days are expected during the time.”

From May 13-15, he said there was possibility of rain and thunderstorm at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.3°C against 6.7°C on the previous night and it was 4.4°C below normal for the summer capital.