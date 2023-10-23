Met predicts dry weather in J&K till October end

Srinagar, Oct 23: Weather is likely to remain dry in Jammu and Kashmir till the end of October, Met department said today.
An official of the Met department said that the weather is currently fair and partly cloudy at most places in the Union Territory, and it is likely to remain such throughout the day.
From 24th to 30th, the weather is likely to remain fair to partly cloudy. However, there would be poor visibility in the morning hours in plains of Kashmir.
“𝙉𝙊 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙈𝙖𝙟𝙤𝙧 𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙣/𝙎𝙣𝙤𝙬𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙊𝙘𝙩. 𝙞𝙣 𝙅&𝙆 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙇𝙖𝙙𝙖𝙠𝙝,” he added.
The official said that weather is favourable for harvesting and all outdoor activities.