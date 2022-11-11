MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday; mercury drops to minus 4.2°C in Pahalgam

Srinagar, Nov 11: Amid a dry weather forecast for the next 24 hours, temperatures recorded a drop in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir with Pahalgam recording a low of minus 4.2°C on Friday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 3.°C against 4.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.8°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.