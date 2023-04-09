MeT predicts dry weather with isolated afternoon thunders in J&K

Srinagar, April 9: Weatherman on Sunday forecast mainly dry weather with possibility of “isolated thunders" towards afternoon in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that mainly dry weather was expected till April 16 while generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain was likely for three days thereafter.

Regarding the temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.1°C against 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.4°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 0.5°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.4°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the place, the officials said.