MeT predicts erratic weather till May 4 as rains lash J&K

Srinagar, April 27: Intermittent rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir since last afternoon, mostly during the night, while night temperature stayed below normal on Thursday, officials said. The weather office predicted erratic weather in J&K till May 4.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that in last 24 hours till 8:30 a.m. this morning, Srinagar recorded 39.7mm of rain, Qazigund 20.8mm, Pahalgam 19.3mm, Kupwara 21.0mm, Kokernag 31.6mm, Gulmarg 43.6mmJammu 3.8mm, Banihal 21.8mm, Batote 32.6mm, Katra 16.2mm, Bhaderwah 43.2mm and Kathua 3.8mm.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 7.0°C against 7.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.6°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.5°C against 2.6°C on previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.2°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against 3.2°C on previous night and it was 4.7°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 3.4°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 4.4°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.