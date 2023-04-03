MeT predicts ‘fairly widespread’ rains in J&K from today

Srinagar, April 3: The weather department here predicted fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that fairly widespread to scattered light rain and thunderstorm was expected during the subsequent two days in J&K.

Regarding rainfall during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, the MeT official said, Srinagar received 0.3mm, Qazigund 00mm, Pahalgam traces, Kupwara 2.0mm, Kokernag traces Gulmarg 1.2mm and Jammu 0.2mm.

The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.9°C against 6.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 5.1°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.