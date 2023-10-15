MeT predicts heavy snowfall in higher reaches today

“Widespread intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall over the higher reaches is very likely at many places. Heavy snowfall at some places over the higher reaches cannot be ruled out and there are 75 percent chances of that,” the MeT said in its daily bulletin.

"Light rain and snow over the higher reaches is very likely at scattered places of J&K," it said. “Light rain and snowfall over higher reaches is likely at scattered places on Tuesday and improvement in weather is likely from Wednesday.”

The MeT said that a significant drop in temperature was recorded in J&K.