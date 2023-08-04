MeT predicts hot, dry weather in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 4: The weather department on Friday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir but isolated late afternoon or evening showers have not been ruled out.
“Mainly hot and dry weather is expected today. Rain may occur at isolated to scattered places of Jammu & Kashmir towards late afternoon/evening,” said a meteorological department official, as reported by GNS.
He said that no large change was expected in the weather over weekend and same conditions are expected on August 5-6.
He said from August 7-10, mainly dry weather was expected.
“There is no forecast of any major rainfall this week and weather is expected to be mainly hot and dry.”