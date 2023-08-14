MeT predicts hot, humid weather in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 14: Weather department here on Monday forecast mainly hot, humid and dry conditions even though chances of “brief spell” of rain at “isolated places” have not been ruled out.

Quoting a meteorological department official here, GNS reported that there was rain at isolated places of Jammu region while weather was partly cloudy in Ramban-Banihal and in Kashmir valley.

“Mainly hot, humid and dry weather is expected during the next 24 hours. Rain may occur at isolated to scattered places of Jammu & Kashmir towards late afternoon and evening, although chances are less,” he said.