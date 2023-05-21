MeT predicts isolated heavy rain, lightning in J&K on May 23

Srinagar, May 21: Weather department here on Sunday predicted mainly dry weather during the next 24 hours and scattered to widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorm from tomorrow in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meteorological department also issued "orange warning" for “isolated heavy rain thunder lightning with gusty winds 30-40 kmph” on May 23 in J&K. Also a yellow warning for “isolated thunder and lightning isolated thunder and lightning” has been forecast on May 25 and 26.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched, orange–government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 12.0°C against 9.7°C on the previous night and it was normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 8.4°C against 7.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.