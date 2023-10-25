MeT predicts light rains, snow in higher reaches on Saturday
Srinagar, Oct 25: With no forecast of any major wet spell, the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir would likely experience light snowfall on Saturday while the weather would remain mostly cloudy for the next eight days.
According to the forecast details shared by a local Meteorological department (MeT) here, the weather would remain mainly clear to partly cloudy till October 28.
On October 29, there is a possibility of light rain and snowfall over isolated higher reaches. The MeT Department further predicted partly cloudy weather conditions on October 30 and 31 while on November 1 to 2, partly to generally cloudy weather conditions are expected in J&K.
There is no forecast of any major rain, or snowfall till November 02 in Jammu & Kashmir, Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad said.
The MeT has also issued an advisory in which it stated that the weather is favourable for harvesting and safe storage of crops and all outdoor activities.
J&K has recorded a large excess rainfall of 79.7 mm against a normal precipitation of 29.1 mm from October 1 to October 25.
Srinagar recorded a precipitation of 43.6 mm against a normal rainfall of 23.5 mm during the period.
The highest precipitation during the period has been recorded at Samba, Doda, Ramban, and Rajouri.
A large excess rainfall has been recorded in J&K this month after the two-month-long dry spell.
In September, J&K parts recorded hot and humid weather conditions, breaking the decades-old highest temperature records at several places.