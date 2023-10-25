MeT predicts light rains, snow in higher reaches on Saturday

According to the forecast details shared by a local Meteorological department (MeT) here, the weather would remain mainly clear to partly cloudy till October 28.

On October 29, there is a possibility of light rain and snowfall over isolated higher reaches. The MeT Department further predicted partly cloudy weather conditions on October 30 and 31 while on November 1 to 2, partly to generally cloudy weather conditions are expected in J&K.