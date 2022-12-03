MeT predicts light snow in Kashmir plains on Dec 9, 10

Srinagar, Dec 03: With a slight improvement in night temperature, the weatherman on Saturday predicted light snowfall in plains of Kashmir valley on December 09 and 10.
Quoting officials in the Meteorological department, news agency KNO reported that the weather conditions would remain dry till December 08.
However, they said that as per the forecast, there is a possibility of light snow over plains and lower reaches, light to moderate snow over middle and higher reaches during 9th December (evening) to 10th December (evening) particularly over north, northwestern, central parts of Kashmir & south Kashmir.
Amid the dry weather, the night temperature at most stations of the valley settled below freezing point.
In Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the mercury settled at minus 1.9 degree celsius while in Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 2.8 degree celsius.