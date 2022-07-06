MeT predicts light to moderate rain in Jammu, intermittent showers in Kashmir

“Rain on upper catchments when combined with river, stream often generate flash flood, mudslide, landslide etc. Please stay updated / cautious and stay away from fast running streams, especially during rainy period,” he advised, adding, “This is an Advisory for general public and all concerned & not a warning.”

As per the official, Srinagar received 0.4 mm in last 24 hours upto 8:30 a.m. while Qazigund had 1.6 mm, Pahalgam 23.2 mm, Kupwara 0.9 mm, Kokernag 15.6 mm, Gulmarg 0.6 mm, Jammu 0.0 mm, Banihal 1.2 mm, Batote 1.2mm, Katra 22.2mm and Bhaderwah 23.1 mm.

Srinagar recorded a low of 21.3°C against 20.8°C on the previous night. However, he said, the temperature was around 3.6°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.