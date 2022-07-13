MeT predicts light to moderate rain in J&K

Srinagar recorded a low of 18.8°C against 18.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.7°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the official said. World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 11.5°C against 10.5°C and it was 0.3°C below normal for the place. Kupwara town saw a low of 16.1°C against 17.1°C on previous night and it was 0.3°C ‘below’ usual for this time of the season, the official said.