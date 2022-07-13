MeT predicts light to moderate rain in J&K

Srinagar, July 13: Weatherman on Wednesday forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir for two days.
“Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm is expected at many places of Jammu & Kashmir for next 1-2 days, " news agency GNS quoted a meteorological department official saying. As per the official, during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, 3.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in Kupwara, 0.5mm in Gulmarg and 2.1 mm in Bhaderwah while Jammu had rain in traces.
Srinagar recorded a low of 18.8°C against 18.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.7°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the official said. World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 11.5°C against 10.5°C and it was 0.3°C below normal for the place. Kupwara town saw a low of 16.1°C against 17.1°C on previous night and it was 0.3°C ‘below’ usual for this time of the season, the official said.
Jammu recorded a low of 27.2°C, 2.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 18.4°C, Batote 19.7°C, Katra 23.8°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 20.1°C, the official added.