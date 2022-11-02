MeT predicts mainly dry weather for two days in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 2: Meteorological Department (MeT) on Wednesday predicted mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir for two days followed by the possibility of scattered light to moderate rain and snowfall in from November 5 to 8.

Quoting a MeT official,news agency GNS reported that mainly dry weather is expected over Jammu and Kashmir till November 4.

From November 5-8, he said, weather is expected to be cloudy with scattered light to moderate rain and snowfall over middle and higher reaches. “There is no forecast of heavy snowfall. (forecast confidence upto75%),” he said.