MET predicts mainly dry weather in Kashmir till Jan 16

Srinagar, Jan 9: Weatherman on Sunday forecast mainly dry weather till January 16 at most places in Jammu and Kashmir.
“As expected, weather improved significantly in J&K. Light rain/ snow may occur at scattered places of J&K, especially over eastern parts during next 24 to 48 hours,” an official at the Srinagar office of the MeT department said in a statement today.
Thereafter, weather likely to remain dry till January 16, he said while predicting a gradual rise in day temperature and fall in night temperature.
With risk of avalanches still there, people in snowbound areas have been asked to remain cautious.
“Although, snowfall has ceased, still threat of avalanche exists in snowbound areas. So, People are once again requested not to venture in avalanche prone areas and remain cautious especially during next 1-2 days. “Our data shows that most avalanches are triggered during intense heavy snowfall,” the official said.