MeT predicts moderate rain, snowfall from Saturday

Srinagar, Feb 14: The Meteorological Department officials Wednesday said that there is the likelihood of a couple of moderate to intense Western Disturbances causing rain and snow over Jammu and Kashmir and its surrounding areas starting Saturday afternoon.

The MeT officials said that an extended wet spell from the February 17 night to the February 21 afternoon was expected due to the influence of the Western Disturbances, leading to moderate rain and snow at many places in Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas.

The weather is predicted to be partly to generally cloudy, with the possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches late on February 17.

February 18 is expected to be generally cloudy, with the possibility of light to moderate rain or snow in many places.

February 19 to 20 may see light to moderate rain or snow in most places, with the likelihood of heavy snowfall over the middle and higher reaches of several districts in Kashmir.

The MeT has forecast light rain and snow at many places over the Jammu division on February 18, intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in plains, and light to moderate snowfall over higher reaches on February 19 and 20.

The travellers have been advised to plan accordingly, as the weather system might lead to temporary road closures of higher reaches and important passes.

The farmers have been advised to withhold irrigation and fertiliser application and drain out excess water from orchards and fields during this period.

There is a possibility of a significant drop in day temperatures during this time.

In terms of current temperatures, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, Qazigund had a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, Kokernag recorded minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam recorded minus degrees Celsius, Kupwara recorded minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, and Gulmarg settled at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius.