MeT predicts more rains as night temperatures drop across J&K

Srinagar, May 7: Jammu and Kashmir recorded major drop in temperature while as weather department on Sunday forecast more rain, thunderstorm and lightning at most places of the Kashmir Valley and many places of Jammu region during late afternoon and evening.

“Hailstorm with gusty winds are also expected at a few places,” said an official of meteorological department, as reported by GNS.

On May 8, he said, rain and thunderstorm was expected at many places of J&K with possibility of “hailstorm and gusty wind at one or two places.”

He said mainly dry weather was expected on May 9-12.

He advised farmers to postpone spraying of orchards and harvesting of crops till May 8.

Tourists have been asked to keep warm clothes and eatables ready as weather will be colder till May 8.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.5°C against 10.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.2°C above normal for the summer capital.