MeT predicts more rains from tomorrow in J&K; temperatures mostly below normal

Srinagar, May 01: The weather department here on Monday predicted more rains and thunderstorms at many places of Jammu and Kashmir from Tuesday.

While gradual improvement has been predicted from today afternoon onwards, the meteorological department here forecast widespread light to moderate rain (snow over upper reaches) and thunderstorm with hailstorm and gusty winds at a few places on May 2-3.

While quoting a MeT official, GNS reported that there was possibility of a brief spell of rain/thunderstorm at scattered places towards evening from May 4-7. Overall, he said, the weather is likely to be erratic.

Regarding rainfall during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar received 0.4mm, Gulmarg 0.4mm, Jammu 4.3mm, Batote 0.4mm, Katra 19.4mm and Bhaderwah 4.6mm.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 11.3°C against 10.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the summer capital.