MeT predicts more rains in J&K

Srinagar, May 2: Weather department on Tuesday morning forecast intermittent light to moderate rain at many places of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm was expected at scattered places towards evening on May 3.

From May 4-6, he said, “weather was likely to be fair to partly cloudy. A brief spell of rain/thunderstorm may occur towards late afternoon/evening.”

From May 7-8, he said, rain was likely at “many places”.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 10.6°C against 11.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the summer capital.