MeT predicts more rains in J&K; below normal temperatures at some places

Srinagar, May 3: As fresh rains started in Kashmir on Wednesday morning, the weather department has forecast intermittent light to moderate rain while as several places recorded below normal temperatures.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm was expected at scattered places towards late afternoon or evening today.

From May 4-6, he said, “weather was likely to be fair to partly cloudy. A brief spell of rain/thunderstorm may occur towards late afternoon/evening.”

From May 7-8, he said, rain was likely at “many places”.

He asked tourists to keep warmer cloths, saying that the weather was likely to be colder till May 8.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 10.4°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 8.8°C against 9.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.