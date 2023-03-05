MeT predicts partly cloudy weather in J&K after light snowfall in Gulmarg

Srinagar, Mar 5: Upper reaches including Gulmarg received very light snowfall while rains lashed plains even as the weatherman on Sunday forecast isolated very light rain and dry weather over Jammu and Kashmir till March 12.

“The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with possibility of intermittent light rain (light snow over higher reaches) at isolated places of Kashmir Division in next 24 hours,” a meteorological department official.

He said mainly clear to partly cloudy with dry weather was expected from March 6 to 12.

In last 24 hours till 0830 hours, he said, Srinagar recorded 0.6mm of rain, Qazigund 1.8mm, Pahalgam 16mm, Kokernag 4.4mm, Gulmarg 2.4mm, Bahihal 2.8mm, Batote 3.0mm, Bhaderwah 0.3mm while Gulmarg received 0.6cm snowfall.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.4°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 5.2°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.5°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 5.6°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 1.2°C, same as on the previous night and it was 3.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.