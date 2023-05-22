MeT predicts rain in plains, snow over upper reaches from tomorrow in J&K

Srinagar, May 22: Amid forecast for scattered to widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorm from May 23, night temperature recorded a rise in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Quoting a meteorological Department official, GNS reporter that from May 23 to 26th there would be "fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain/thunder/lightning with possibility of Hailstorm and gusty winds at few palces. He said a few places over higher reaches may receive light snowfall.

The MeT has already issued "orange warning" for “isolated heavy rain thunder lightning with gusty winds 30-40 kmph” on May 23 in J&K. Also a yellow warning for “isolated thunder and lightning isolated thunder and lightning” has been forecast on May 25 and 26.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched, orange–government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.

Regarding temperature, a meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 13.0°C against 12.0°C on the previous night and it was1.3°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 9.0°C against 8.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 6.2°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.